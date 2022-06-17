Scott County Gun Show organizers say event brings like-minded people together

News 8 wasn't allowed to discuss anything relating to current politics surrounding guns — organizers said it's just about bringing like-minded people together

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Discussions about gun control seem to be happening everywhere across the United States following yet another shooting that took the lives of three individuals in Alabama Thursday — everywhere except the Scott County Gun Show that kicked off its sales Friday evening in Davenport's Beyond the Baseline.

Instead, event organizer Brandon told News 8's Nina Burns that the event is more about bringing like-minded individuals together when it feels like they're being pulled apart.

"Because they are trying to, like on the internet, they're trying to tear us apart," Brandon said. "And here we can all meet and congregate."

Vendors filled well over 100 tables with guns, ammunition and other accessories.

"I believe that you really can't be free, and that's what the Second Amendment states, that a well-regulated militia, which means a well-armed American population, is necessary for the security of a free state," Brandon said.

As of June 17, more than 20,000 Americans across the United States have died in a shooting, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The online archive reported that 269 mass shootings have happened so far this year.

However, Brandon said gun sales have only gone up.

"There's a huge demand on guns and gun accessories," he said. "And there are a few forts or shortages in the market right now."

David, who is a retired police officer and a vendor at the event, said that demand is making it harder for him to keep firearms and ammo in stock. He said there are many new shooters that have no guns or new people who are wanting guns to protect themselves that are buying twice as much stock.

The gun show, hosted by Militia Armaments, lasts through Sunday. Brandon said the event is also family-friendly.

"It's a venue to buy, sell and trade firearms, and kids need to be brought up in a responsible manner and how to use and safely use a firearm," Brandon said. "That's kind of what we're here for — is to get them introduced to firearms at a young age and be able to use them responsibly."

Brandon compared the ability to buy a gun to nature.

"It's just like a stinger on a bee," Brandon said. "Bee is not stinging you unless you deserve to be stung, and if you take away a bee's stinger... I don't think that's a good thing."

Those hoping to purchase a gun need to remember the gun laws for their state of residency. For example, those living in Illinois will need to bring their ID and FOID card and wait 72 hours before going home with a gun.