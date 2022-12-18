Scott County Emergency Management Agency conducting countywide alert test on Sunday

The test will be an alert that you receive on your cellphone at 1 p.m.

MOLINE, Ill. — Scott County officials will be conducting an emergency alert test this Sunday, Dec.18 at 1 p.m. to ensure public safety officials have the methods and systems to deliver urgent alerts and warnings to the public during an emergency or disaster.

Only cell phones that have opted in to receive WEA TEST messages will receive this test. Scott County officials highly encourage all individuals that live or work in Scott County to have the emergency message option selected to stay informed.

By default, government alerts are turned on for iPhones. If you want to turn these alerts on or off, go to Settings, then Notifications, and scroll down to the bottom of the screen.

For Android, the exact location to enable emergency alerts varies, but you can use the search function in the Settings app to find emergency alerts.

Local information can be found at the Scott County Emergency Management Agency’s website by visiting www.scottcountyiowa.gov/ema.

More information on the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System and Wireless Emergency Alerts is available at www.ready.gov/alerts.

More From News 8