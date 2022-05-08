Salvation Army collecting school supply donations at QC Walmarts this weekend

The group's "Stuff the Bus" campaign aims to provide low-income families with school supplies with donation drives taking place at Quad City area Walmart locations.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Salvation Army and Quad City Walmart locations are teaming up to collect school supply donations for families in need this weekend.

The Army's Stuff the Bus campaign is back from Aug. 5-7 at all Quad City Walmart locations, encouraging visitors to buy and then donate school supplies to help low-income families.

Salvation Army volunteers will be outside the supermarkets handing out a list of needed school supply products to shoppers as they walk in, encouraging people to buy the supplies for donation. On their way out, shoppers can deposit the items in bins located at each exit.

School supply donations are also being accepted at the Salvation Army locations in Davenport and Moline.

“Our children are our future, and this collaboration of over thirty years between The Salvation Army and Walmart is an opportunity to provide our youth with the supplies needed to be successful during the school year,” according to Major Robert Doliber, The Salvation Army Quad Cities Coordinator. “With the uptick in inflation this year, the need for help in this way is even greater.”