Seeing red: Salvation Army kicks off annual kettles campaign Friday

The Salvation Army will launch its Red Kettles campaign 4 p.m. Friday at the Milan Hy-Vee.

MILAN, Ill. — Bells will be ringing starting Friday throughout the Quad Cities.

The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities will be launching its annual Red Kettles campaign with a kettle event 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 at the Milan Hy-Vee, located at 201 10th Avenue.

At the event, the group will share its Hope Marches On fundraising goal, and Milan Mayor Duane Dawson, Ascentra Credit Union President and CEO Linda Andry, Quad City Storm mascot Radar and Morrow's Academy of Martial Arts owner John Morrow will throw the first funds into the shiny red buckets.

"The holiday season always brings added pressures and challenges to our families and individuals in need," Major Robert Doliber, Quad Cities coordinator, said. "But the hardships of pandemic poverty make this year of greater concern for our mission."

How to donate

When you encounter a red kettle this year, it might look a little different that you're used to. Safety precautions are now in place for bell ringers and donors. All bell ringers will be wearing PPE, and donors will be able to use their phones to give money in a contactless way at the kettle.

Donors can also contribute to the Salvation Army by donating virtually to the Davenport or Moline kettle campaigns.

Interested in becoming a bell ringer?