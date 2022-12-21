Salvation Army of the Quad Cities close to reaching red kettle goal

The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities is $95,000 away from reaching its goal for its red kettle campaign this year.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — For over 100 years, the red kettle has been an icon of the Salvation Army. Over the years, many people have stood in front of stores, ringing bells to raise money to help those in need around the community.

The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities says they are close to achieving their goal this year, but need the community's help.

"It's really essential," said Maj. Robert Doliber, Salvation Army of the Quad Cities Coordinator. "We can't put our kettles out in June or July so this is the time when we raise all of our money."

Maj. Doliber says donations are down 10% compared to last year, but he hopes to be able to achieve their goal of $289,000. With a bigger need for help, donations are needed more than ever.

"We're helping more people than we've seen in previous years," Maj. Doliber said. "Inflation is a big issue and many people are struggling to keep up with their bills. It's causing a lot of people to turn to us for help."

In the final days of the campaign, local businesses are helping with a final push to reach the goal.

From Thursday through Saturday, Salvation Army sponsors will match donations up to $25,000.

You can visit any red kettle in person to make a donation. Donations can also be made online through the Salvation Army's website.

"These donations benefit the wonderful Quad City community. Without people's help, we won't be able to help others in this community." Maj. Doliber said.