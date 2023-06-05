Runners race around Eldridge track for 24 hours straight... simply for fun

26 runners, including three from outside Illinois or Iowa, participated in the annual race that started in 1992.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Almost all of us have either ran on a track before or seen someone do it, but what about for 24 hours straight?

That's what 26 runners did from 7 A.M. on Saturday, May 6, to 7 A.M. May 7.

This crazy idea began all the way back in 1992, and has been going strong on the North Scott High School track ever since.

"I just like to try to push myself farther than I think I could possibly do," runner Aaron Riley said. He traveled from Cedar Falls, Iowa to do the competition, and his one goal is to go the entire 24 hours.

But it's not only the challenge that keeps runners like Cindy Heisdorffer coming back every year.

"I love the people out here," Cindy said. "I think that's why I come out every year because I really enjoy seeing the same people over and over again."

Her goal is 70 miles in 24 hours. "I could be walking just fine tomorrow or I could just end up spending the day on the couch," Cindy said with a laugh.

Although all of these runners are admirable for taking on the challenge, perhaps the queen of them all is 78 year old Bettie Wailes from Florida.

She and her husband have made distance running their life, as they travel the country doing half and full marathons. Last year, her husband ran 141 full marathons, and she ran 156 half marathons! Yes, 156 half marathons, in 365 days... bonkers!

Like Cindy, Bettie has also also found her people through running.

"This is where all my friends are," Bettie said. "This is my tribe out here. I have wonderful conversations out here, that's how we get to know so many people."