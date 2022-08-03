Fueling futures | Round up at Murphy USA registers to support Boys & Girls Clubs

Murphy USA is partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs for the "Great Futures Fueled Here" round-up fundraiser. Donate at the register through July 5.

MOLINE, Ill. — Gas station chain Murphy USA is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America for a roundup fundraiser at its registers. It's all part of the "Great Futures Fueled Here" campaign.

Customers at Quad Cities stations can round up their total or donate $1, $5 or $10 at the register through July 5 to support the Boys & Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley.

"Our commitment to America’s youth does not have an end date," Senior Vice-President of Sales and Operations for Murphy USA Renee Bacon said. "We look forward to partnering with our employees and customers to meet those needs. Together, we can fuel great futures for local kids.”

This is the third year of collaboration for the bi-annual fundraising campaign.

“Since we launched this program in 2020, we have raised over $3.1 (million) dollars to support kids and teens at local Boys & Girls Clubs across the country, and we are just getting started," Bacon said.

Boys & Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley is committed to helping Quad Cities youth reach their full potential, according to its website. It does so through providing behavioral guidance and promoting health, social, educational, vocational and character development to children.

If you'd like to donate directly to the local Boys & Girls Club, click or tap here to make a monetary contribution online.