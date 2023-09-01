'Rock Island Unplugged' forum returning after 3-year hiatus

To encourage open dialogue between residents and city officials, the Rock Island Unplugged event is coming back on Jan. 18 at the Stern Center.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Editor's note: The above video aired on Jan. 10.

The City of Rock Island is bringing back its "Rock Island Unplugged" event after a three-year absence to give residents and officials a chance to connect outside of City Hall.

The public question-and-answer forum will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Stern Center on 3rd Avenue — the last time the event was held was in October 2019.

After introductions and an opening statement from Mayor Mike Thoms, the event will allow residents to talk with officials and department directors and ask about topics like businesses, project plans, services, public safety or any other concerns they might have.

“This is a great opportunity to meet and engage with the public,” Mayor Thoms said. “There will be someone available to answer any question on any topic. This helps the public put a face to a name and encourages participation with their city.”

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with panel discussions beginning half an hour later. Attendees will have access to hors d'oeuvres, non-alcoholic beverages and a cash bar.

If you're unable to attend the event you can submit questions to be read out loud to community engagement manager Sarah Hayden at hayden.sarah@rigov.org. Submitted questions must include a name, address and contact number.

