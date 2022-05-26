Honoring vets on Memorial Day: Rock Island cemetery asks for help placing flags on headstones

Flag placement at the headstones of fallen service members will begin 4 p.m. Friday at the Rock Island National Cemetery.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island National Cemetery is in need of nearly 400 volunteers to place American flags at the headstones of fallen service members in honor of Memorial Day.

The cemetery is home to about 27,000 headstones, with some of the soldiers laid to rest there having served in the Civil War. That's why the cemetery is asking for hundreds of community members to come out and help Friday, May 27 ahead of its Memorial Day Ceremony.

"This is a day that we remember those who have lost their lives, to protect freedom," Administrative Officer for the Rock Island National Cemetery Dan Baltisberger said, "not just for our country, but for every person who yearns for creative freedom around the world."

Volunteers will begin working at 4 p.m. Friday at the cemetery, located on Rodman Road. The event was rescheduled from Thursday, May 26 due to the potential for severe weather.

Volunteers should bring a photo ID to enter the cemetery, Hotdogs will be served at the end of flag placement for those that participate.

The Rock Island National Cemetery's Memorial Day Ceremony will begin 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 30.

Work to remove the American flags will begin 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 31.