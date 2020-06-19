Rock Island Library seeking your recipes

Submit your recipes to be a part of the community cookbook

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island Public Library is looking for your favorite recipes for a quarantine cookbook.

The library is hoping to put together a book of recipes that people have relied on while we're spending more time at home, and making fewer trips to the grocery stores.

By putting recipes all in one place they hope to connect people while the library doors are still shut.

Reference librarian and cookbook coordinator Rachel Ippolito says that it is one way that they can bring community members together while they wait for the library to open back up.

"So people have been cooking from their pantries, getting their kids involved more in the kitchen, and we just wanted to build off of that and bring the community together where everyone can participate."

The library is accepting any and all recipes from the Quad Cities and the surrounding areas.