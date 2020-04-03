Rock Island Fire Department hits 7000+ call outs

The Rock Island Fire Department is one of the busiest in the state, responding to more than 7000 calls last year.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island Fire Department is one of the busiest in the state, responding to more than 7000 calls last year, the majority of them were medical calls. Totaling $5 million in medical bills.

Over the last four years calls the Rock Island Fire Department has steadily increased.

Chief Jeff Yerkey says last year they attended 7481 calls for help. He says 85% of calls were medical emergencies.

"We've got an aging population. Baby Boomers are starting to get older, we do have a refugee population who may not understand when to call 911... and the opioid epidemic has hit a lot of communities in this area which increased our calls for service as well."

The city will not charge you for a fire-related emergency, but they will if it's medical.

Rock Island City Manager, Randy Tweet says the fire department has a $3.5 million budget to run the medical call out service.

"Typically we bill for about almost 5 million dollars a year. Now that's what we bill not what we collect. Like any medical service majority of them are Medicare and Medicaid and they're written off."

Rock Island firefighters are also paramedics. These rigs are fitted with life-saving gear, allowing them to begin treatment before the ambulance arrives.

Firefighters say people know to call 911, but are less aware of when they shouldn't, resulting in many calls not being true emergencies.