Rock Island County Fair to return in late July

Officials from the Rock Island County Fair have announced that the event is returning to the Quad Cities in late July.
In a press release, the fair revealed its operating days of Tuesday, July 20 through Saturday the 24th.
The fair welcomes guests and exhibitors from across the QC area. Entry to the fair is free before 8 p.m.
Fans can expect the return of the usual hospitality, livestock shows and carnival attractions along with other special events.
Fair President Lauren Crawford says that the roster of special entertainment events includes the New Windsor Drill Team, fireworks, stockcar races, a truck and tractor pull, motocross, and a demolition derby.