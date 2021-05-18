Rock Island County Fair to return in late July

Fair officials announced that the event is coming back to East Moline on Tuesday, July 20.

In a press release, the fair revealed its operating days of Tuesday, July 20 through Saturday the 24th.

The fair welcomes guests and exhibitors from across the QC area. Entry to the fair is free before 8 p.m.

Fans can expect the return of the usual hospitality, livestock shows and carnival attractions along with other special events.