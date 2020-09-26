Rock Island city-wide garage sales kick off in a different way

An event that's usually held at Longview Park each spring and fall has been moved to new locations due to the pandemic.

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — The first Rock Island city-wide garage sales are set to take place this weekend.

A similar event is usually held at Longview Park with vendors set up at tables each spring and fall. But, due to the pandemic, the spring sale was canceled this year. In lieu, people can open their garages or driveways to customers.

The Rock Island Parks Department says this year there are close to 50 vendors set up across Rock Island. When the event was held at Longview Park there was typically around 80 or more sellers.

The new model is to keep sellers and buyers more socially distant.

"Super busy, super busy," says Deb Turner, participant on 28 1/2 Ave. "We have a low right now but at some times when my daughter was here, there was one time they were going down one side and down the other. And it’s like “Oh my!”.”