Rock Island celebrates $13.4 million housing project with 46 low income homes

The homes are located on 6th Avenue in Rock Island, the previous location of the Lincoln Homes public housing which were demolished in 2019.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — On Wednesday a ribbon-cutting event was heled for Community Home Partners' newest location. They are called the Lincoln Residences and located at 809 6th Avenue in Rock Island.

In all the project cost about $13.4 million and was paid for through investments from national banks. The project created 46 homes including triplexes, duplexes, and single-family homes.

The project was first looked at in 2003 through an Asset Management Plan from the city's housing authority. The plan looked at all of the public housing in Rock Island and decided what needed renovations, and what needed to be torn down and rebuilt. The Lincoln Residence homes was the last item on the nearly 20 year old project.

According to Community Home Partners the one and two story buildings offer up to 4 bedrooms. The kitchens feature granite countertops and energy efficient stainless-steel refrigerators and stoves. The laundry room includes a washer and dryer, and space for storage. Each home is equipped with decorative lighting, luxury vinyl plank floors and window treatments.

Each home is pet-friendly and offers off-street parking. The homes are near a community park, community center, youth center, churches, small businesses, and a bus stop.

Security deposits are required and the amount a person would pay for rent is based on income. The tenant is responsible for all utilities.

The Lincoln Residences is now accepting online applications by clicking here.