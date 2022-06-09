x
Pottery, jewelry, furniture and more: QC makers bring wares to Rock Island Artists' Market

The first Rock Island Artists' Market of the season will run from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Skeleton Key Art and Antiques.
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Artists from the Quad Cities area will bring their paintings, ceramics, jewelry, clothing, furniture and other handmade wares Sunday, June 12 to the first Rock Island Artists' Market of the 2022 season.

The free outdoor market will run from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, located at 520 18th St. in Rock Island. 

At the family-friendly event, shoppers can buy a variety of works directly from the 20-plus artists with the market and the more than 50 makers that sell inside Skeleton Key. Quad Cities musician Roger Carlson and other guests will also be performing live at the market.

This is the market's sixth season. It was formed in 2016 to expand opportunities for artists based in Rock Island after a series of public meetings hosted by the Rock Island Arts Advisory Committee revealed a desire for a market-style venue for artists to sell, mix and mingle with the community.

Vendor applications are still open for the July 17 and Sept. 25 markets. Artists and dealers can click/tap here to register.

Skeleton Key offers a venue for artists and antique dealers year-round. It's open to shoppers from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

