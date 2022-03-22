Rock Falls police launch program to help those battling drug addiction find treatment

Since 2013, the number of synthetic opioid overdose deaths increased by 2,736%, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — The Rock Falls Police Department is ramping up its patrol of drug trafficking while launching a service to help those battling addiction find "a way out" through treatment.

According to a statement from Police Chief David Pilgrim, the Rock Falls Police Department responded to 15 suspected drug overdoses that required officers to administer Narcan in 2021, and there were many more suspected overdoses that didn't require use of the opioid overdose reversal drug.

Illinois saw nearly 3,000 opioid overdose deaths in 2020, more than twice the number of fatal traffic incidents, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Since 2013, the number of synthetic opioid overdose deaths increased by 2,736%, according to the state health department.

Motivated by the number of overdose incidents encountered, the police department said it partnered with Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery and Sinnissippi Centers to get victims the treatment they need. Anyone wishing to get help can visit the department and speak to an officer who will then put them in touch with treatment and other services.