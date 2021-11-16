High School students from 16 area schools have spent the past month and a half collecting food

DAVENPORT, Iowa — After weeks of collections and drives, students from 16 area high schools have collected hundreds of thousands of pounds of food for the River Bend Food Bank.

Unloading truck after truck, all of the boxes brought in are filled with the food collected by students like Bettendorf High School junior Sam Barnes.

"Every pound of food or every dollar that we raise provides five meals for our community," Barnes said.

He's been involved with the Student Hunger Drive for three years and likes seeing what an impact he and his classmates can have on the community.

"Us young people are the future of this community," Barnes said. "And if we understand what the hunger drive means to our community, and what kind of good it does, imagine what kind of good we could do as adults in the future."

According to River Bend Food Bank, one in five students across the country don't know where their next meal is coming from. It's what these students are hoping to help lessen.

Assumption student Jade Jackson is the school class president. She and her peers have been doing everything they can to collect food since October 4th, when the food drive started.

"I want everybody to be able to have equal opportunities and a warm meal every night, every day, that is the place to start," Jackson said.

During the height of the pandemic food insecurity in our area rose by over 50 percent. River Bend Food Bank president and CEO Mike Miller says that number is down now, but still above average.

"That's receded now back to about 10% higher than we were pre-COVID-19," says Miller.

Miller says it's great to see the students understand how big their impact is.

"They'll be laughing and yelling and screaming and crying," says Miller, "And all that stuff happened today because the youth of our community are helping to feed the one in five of their classmates that don't have any food."

Individual totals for the different schools rolled in over the course of the day. Barnes saying for Bettendorf High School, the students simply wanted to beat their totals from the last drive in 2019.

"A couple of years ago we raised 34,000 pounds," Barnes said. "And it's been our goal this year just to beat that or even come close to that."