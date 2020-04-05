River Bend Food Bank gets $5000 donation from Casey's General Store

In the press release, Casey's described the partnership, saying, "Food insecurity has been greatly exacerbated by the pandemic, putting America’s children at an even greater risk. By donating to Feeding America’s new COVID-19 Response Fund, which allows for every dollar raised to be used to direct food and funds to local food banks that reach Casey’s communities, as well as their established programs, Casey’s can help immediately get meals to kids and their families. In addition to the cash donation to your local food bank(s), this partnership will include volunteer efforts and additional in-kind food donations by Casey’s throughout the coming year."