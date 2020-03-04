RiseUp Challenge fosters positive messages in the QC area

A positive challenge has been launched by Mel Foster Co. amid the coronavirus pandemic. It started among the company and has spread out to the community.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A positive challenge has been launched by Mel Foster Co. amid the coronavirus pandemic. It started among the company and has spread out to the community.

The challenge invites people to share messages of hope, courage and kindness, highlighting the good in the community.

Two winners will be chosen each day through April 10 and will get gift cards from local businesses.

How it works (info from Mel Foster Co.):

Use #riseup and tag Mel Foster Co. (@melfostercoinc) when you post a positive message on social media.

You can #riseup in many ways to inspire hope and bring joy to others: