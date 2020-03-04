RiseUp Challenge fosters positive messages in the QC area

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A positive challenge has been launched by Mel Foster Co. amid the coronavirus pandemic. It started among the company and has spread out to the community.
The challenge invites people to share messages of hope, courage and kindness, highlighting the good in the community.
Two winners will be chosen each day through April 10 and will get gift cards from local businesses.
How it works (info from Mel Foster Co.):
Use #riseup and tag Mel Foster Co. (@melfostercoinc) when you post a positive message on social media.
You can #riseup in many ways to inspire hope and bring joy to others:
- Post any kind of positive message, video, act of kindness, etc. with #riseup
- Order carry out/delivery from a local restaurant and post a picture
- Work with your kids/grandkids to write notes to healthcare workers
- Make a donation to a disaster relief fund
- Give blood if you are able
- Post ideas of positive things people can do while they are at home
- Send a surprise to someone who may be lonely
- Check in with a family member/friend who may be feeling anxious during this time
- Get outside with your kids/grandkids to write positive messages in chalk on your driveway
- Anything you are doing to send positive thoughts and messages to help our community qualifies (of course while following the CDC guidelines for safe interactions and social distancing)