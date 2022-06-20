Red Cross: A Taste on the River raises $92,000 for fire recovery

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above is from Jan. 13, 2022.
The Quad Cities' American Red Cross is celebrating the success of their most recent fundraiser, having successfully brought in almost $100,000 for a critical emergency need.
In a press release, the American Red Cross Serving the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois announced that Thursday, June 16's A Taste on the River event brought in $92,000.
The money is going into a critical fund supporting people who have been affected by home fires, allowing the Red Cross to help more families recover from fires.
The organization added that it had provided this assistance to four people during the past week; supplying fire victims with basic needs and health services in the wake of the disaster.
The Red Cross also says that more than 300 people attended the event, which featured music, food, and a live auction. 2022 marked Taste on the River's in-person return after several years of the COVID-19 pandemic.