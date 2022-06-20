Red Cross: A Taste on the River raises $92,000 for fire recovery

The event raised the money to help the Red Cross make sure that families are protected after home fires.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above is from Jan. 13, 2022.

The Quad Cities' American Red Cross is celebrating the success of their most recent fundraiser, having successfully brought in almost $100,000 for a critical emergency need.

In a press release, the American Red Cross Serving the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois announced that Thursday, June 16's A Taste on the River event brought in $92,000.

The money is going into a critical fund supporting people who have been affected by home fires, allowing the Red Cross to help more families recover from fires.

The organization added that it had provided this assistance to four people during the past week; supplying fire victims with basic needs and health services in the wake of the disaster.