RAGBRAI 48 postponed until July 2021

Iowa's great bicycle race will be taking the year off.

Another event has been cancelled due to COVID-19: RAGRBAI XLVII.

The great bike race across Iowa will not be happening this year, and this year's 48th annual race will actually be taking place on July 25-31, 2021.

RAGRBAI said that it made the decision to push this year's race to next year after collaborating with health officials, local governments, and business partners.

"RAGBRAI takes months of planning and preparation. Based on the extreme disruption COVID-19 has had and will have on the planning, we didn’t feel it was responsible to move forward and put the safety of our riders, crew, communities, or residents of Iowa at risk," the organization said in a statement on its website.

Riders who registered for 2020 will have a few options available to them:

Transfer their 2020 registration to the 2021 ride. Any rider who chooses this option is not subject to the lottery and will receive their wristband and bike band in 2021. In addition, they will receive a $15 merchandise voucher good through Dec. 31, 2020. Request a full refund of their 2020 registration. Donate their registration to Iowa Bicycle Coalition. The non-profit works 365-days a year to advocate, educate, and enhance bicycle laws and safety in the state.

All riders will be required to fill out a request form by June 01, 2020, to be eligible for a full refund. Riders who do not fill out a form by June 01, 2020, will automatically be transferred to the 2021 ride.