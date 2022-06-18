Quad City Pride marches through Moline Saturday

MOLINE, Ill. — Rainbow colored floats filled the streets of downtown Moline Saturday, June 18 for the annual QC Pride Parade.
Dozens of people from 20 organizations marched in the parade with floats and tossed candy to the people lining the streets.
This is the first year the parade was held in Moline. In the past, the parade has gone through Davenport and Rock Island.
The parade started at the TaxSlayer Center and wrapped up at The Project's Pride Party at Bass Street Landing.
"We are here to celebrate who we are, who we are as a community, who we are individually and what we came to do in this QC area," said QC Pride President Tee LeShoure. "We celebrate all of our diverse groups here, all of our LGBT+ groups here and we just want everybody to know that we are coming out today and we are celebrating pride in the most unique way."
