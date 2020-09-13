Islamic Center of the Quad Cities holds fourth fresh produce drive

Cars lined up at the mosque on Sunday to get in line for one of 200 boxes of food.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities hold a food drive Sunday afternoon that had cars lining up on the street an hour before opening.

The Moline mosque started handing out boxes at 2 p.m. as part of of a recurring food drive initiative that takes place on the second Saturday or Sunday of each month.

Organizers say that they have over 200 boxes of fresh produce to give out, and that helping feed people need is part of their faith.

We started with the hot meals, then dry food, then now we moved to fresh produce. So, it's here. I mean, everybody, most people, they are in need at this time, so we are here to help," says organizer Bachir Djehiche.