QC Botanical Center needs diverse voices to accompany new 'Plants of the World' exhibit

The Quad City Botanical Center is searching for storytellers to contribute to its "Plants of the World: People Behind the Plants" exhibit.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Quad City Botanical Center is searching for Quad Citizens with roots in other counties for its newest exhibit.

"Plants of the World: People Behind the Plants" will feature the stories of those who have previously lived in places where the center's tropical plants grow native, according to a release from the botanical center.

The goal of the exhibit is to honor the tropical plants from around the world and the role they have played in people's lives.

The finished display inside the botanical center's Tropical Sun Garden will pair hundreds of varieties of tropical plants with interpretive signage, personal anecdotes and an audio tour to capture the worldwide memories of the Quad Cities community.

If you grew up or spent formative years in places where plants like cacao, banana, monstera, bird of paradise, coffee, pink powder puff and more grew wild, consider sharing your story with the Quad City Botanical Center.