Quad City Arts announces Chalk Art Fest 2021 winners

After making its post-pandemic return, the QCA summer art festival celebrated and rewarded regional artists working in the medium of chalk.

Over the weekend, Quad City Arts brought back its Chalk Art Fest after a year of absence and later announced its winners.

QCA held the event from on the weekend and June 26 and 27th for its 5th run, after having taken the previous year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chalk Art Fest, held at Schweibert Park in Rock Island, is a street art festival celebrating artistic talent and creativity by bringing in artists from across the region to transform pavement into art, while only using chalk.

The festival also featured live music, food and drink, children's' activities, and more, as well as a roster of cash prizes and awards totaling up to $1,600.

On Monday, June 28, Quad City Arts announced the winners of these awards and cash prizes, most of which are local to the Quad CIty area, for the standard category, People's Choice award, and youth winner on its Facebook page.

• 1st place $500: Elizabeth Niemczyk, Chicago, IL

• 2nd place $300 - Maia Glover, Davenport, IA

• 3rd place $250 - Emily Menke, Alex Dessert, Rebecca Quick, Nam Brennan, Coal Valley, IL

• People’s Choice $250 - Elizabeth Niemczyk, Chicago, IL

• Honorable Mention $100 cash prize - Deasia Hickman, Rock Island, IL

• Honorable Mention $100 cash prize - Katherine Cornwell, Bettendorf, IA