Quad City area bus lines reinstating fares in early July

After several months of suspension, the major bus lines of the Quad Cities will start charging again soon.

Fares are coming back to the major bus lines in the Quad Cities now that re-opening efforts are underway and business is picking up.

The Metro IL QC, Davenport CitiBus, and Bettendorf Transits fare system is returning after several months of suspension, which began on March 17th when the COVID-19 pandemic began to sweep the nation.

Beginning July 6th, the three bus lines will be charging $1 for adults and 50 cents for the disabled, seniors, and students for one-way transit.

Paratransit one-way fares are $2.00 for Illinois riders and $1.75 for Iowa riders. Personal Care Attendants (PCA’s) ride at no cost on both systems.

Alongside the reinstatement of fares, the three public transit agencies have implemented new safety measures.

Safety regarding cash, pass and ticket payment

• In Illinois – Cash, monthly passes, and single use tickets will be accepted to ride Metro. Punch Passes will no longer be accepted. Passengers may switch out a new or partially punch passes for ticket books at the following days, times and locations: o July 1: Centre Station platform noon – 6 p.m. o July 2: District Station platform 8 – 10 a.m. & 2 – 4 p.m. o July 3: Centre Station platform 9 am – 2 p.m., East Pointe 1 – 4 p.m. o July 5: Centre Station platform 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• In Iowa – Cash, monthly passes, punch passes (BETT), tokens (DAV), and smart cards (DAV) will continue to be accepted. • In Illinois and Iowa – Paper transfers throughout the systems will continue to be accepted.

Use of bus terminals

• In Illinois – District Station, Centre Station, and East Pointe terminals will reopen July 6 with the following new hours. Check here for more info: https://www.gogreenmetro.com/389/Covid-19

• In Iowa – the Ground Transportation Center will reopen July 6.

Rider and driver safety

• In Illinois and Iowa– Clear driver panels are being installed throughout the fleets, to offer additional protection between employees and riders. Buses with the clear driver panels installed will board passengers from the front door. Those in service before the panels are installed will board passengers from the back.