Historic Quad Cities culture festival returns to St. Ambrose April 2

The World Cultures Festival is one of the oldest events of its kind in the QCA, celebrating the region's underrepresented groups.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One of the Quad Cities' longest-running festivals is coming back to St. Ambrose University at the beginning of April.

The Quad Cities World Cultures Festival, one of the oldest of its kind in the area, will open at the Rogalski Center Ballroom on April 2 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The festival will feature performances by people of various cultures that make their home in the Quad Cities — celebrating the stories of the region's underrepresented minorities. In 2019, the event featured over 400 attendees.

The event is free for the public and sponsored by the SAU International Studies Program and the World Affairs Council of the QC.