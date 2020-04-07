Quad Cities Pickle Ball Club ties ribbons of support

The Quad Cities Pickle Ball Club tied blue ribbons up outside of the Moline Police Station.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Quad Cities pickle ball group tied blue ribbons up outside the Moline police department earlier today.

The group started working on community projects in the last three months.

they have made over five thousand masks... And volunteered weekly at the food pantry.

Pickle ball player Linda Brown says she just wants to remind police officers they are appreciated in what they do for the community.

“It was because of all of the unrest and the lack of caring for our police departments that I really wanted to do this, to do something positive.”