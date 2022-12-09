Quad Cities Marathon looks to fill volunteer positions ahead of 2022 race

The marathon is held up by the hands of 1,400 volunteers every year, and officials are looking to fill positions ahead of the race on Sept. 24 and 25.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOLINE, Ill. — The Quad Cities Marathon is gearing up for the 2022 races, but it still needs more help for the big weekend.

According to marathon officials, the Volunteer Team is still looking for people to give their time and fill spots ahead of race weekend on Sept. 24 and 25.

The marathon is typically staffed by about 1,400 volunteers in a variety of events and positions, according to the marathon's website.

In particular, the Volunteer Team is looking for course marshals: the volunteers who direct runners at intersections to help them stay safe and on the right path, alongside another important duty.

"They bring up the enthusiasm," said Founder and Race Director Joel Moreno. "They're not just meek and mild at an intersection, they're involved, they're engaged, they're routing the participants as they come by."

Volunteers are needed for the one-mile run & walk, the kid's run and the Health and Fitness Expo on Saturday. On Sunday, more volunteers are needed for the marathon, half-marathon, 5-person marathon relay, 5K run & walk, water stations, finish line and post-race party.

To sign up for volunteer work, click/tap here. After registration, a committee chair will contact you to assign you to a duty station.

More From News 8