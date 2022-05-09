Quad Cities celebrates Labor Day 2022

Rock Island and East Moline hosted Labor Day parades today to celebrate peoples day off.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — East Moline and Rock Island hosted two separate parades Monday, Sept. 6 in celebration of Labor Day.

The Rock Island Parade included local school marching bands, live music, businesses and organizations as well as elected officials. The East Moline celebration included the same and a long line of union organizations. Both parades passed out candy and interacted with the crowd.

Hundreds of people crowded the streets of both parades for the celebration.

Rock Island resident Nicholas Ponsetti focused mostly on the community aspect of this annual celebration.

"For everyone to come here and celebrate as a whole, and it's great for the community, and it's a growing community as well," Ponsetto said.

Today was Rock Island's 38th annual Labor Day Parade and the 39th for East Moline.