Quad Cities Hy-Vee stores honor Betty White

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Quad Cities and Clinton Hy-Vee stores are teaming up to collect pet food and supplies in honor Betty White's birthday on Jan. 17.

Television actress Betty White, best known for her role as Rose on "Golden Girls," was widely known as an animal lover. Some organizations have used her birthday of Jan. 17 as a way to honor White's memory after her death on Dec.. 31, 2021.

All donations collected at the Hy-Vee stores will be go to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center and Scott County Humane Society.

From Jan. 11-16, you can drop off pet food and supplies at any Quad Cities Hy-Vee store. Hy-Vee's Clinton location is also participating in the donation drive.

All donations will be collected and delivered to the QC Animal Welfare Center and Scott County Humane Society on Jan. 17. Those interested in donating can obtain a list of needed items at a customer service counter.

