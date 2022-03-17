x
Firefighters from Chicago, Quad Cities to face-off in hockey fundraiser to honor fallen responders

The game will benefit the families of fallen Sterling Fire Capt. Garrett Ramos and Downers Grove Firefighter Mike Baldwin.

STERLING, Ill. — Editor's Note: The video shown above is from a newscast from Dec. 9, 2021.

Members of the Quad Cities and Chicago area fire departments are lacing up their skates to honor fallen firefighters on Saturday, March 26 at the TaxSlayer Center.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the families of fallen Sterling Fire Capt. Garrett Ramos and Downers Grove firefighter and paramedic Mike Baldwin.

RELATED: Sterling community members show support for final sendoff of Captain Garrett Ramos

Ramos passed away Dec. 4, 2021 while responding to a rural fire in Rock Falls. Baldwin passed away Jan. 22, two months after he retired to become a pediatric nurse.

Tickets are listed at $17 for the exhibition at 4 p.m., and they can also be used for the lower bowl at the Quad City Storm game scheduled for 7 p.m. — also for taking place on Saturday.

The exhibition marks the 14th annual benefit game for QC Fire Hockey. The team says they've raised over $50,000 in the past 13 years for different causes. QC Fire Hockey is made up of more than 15 firefighters from seven local departments and other volunteers.

Information on how to purchase tickets can be found here.

