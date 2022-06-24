Quad City Right to Life celebrates Roe v. Wade being overturned

The court's decision has many divided over the issue of abortion.

MOLINE, Ill. — For some, abortion is the end of a life that hasn't had the chance to start — but for others, it can be the chance to restart their own life.

On Friday, feelings about abortion, both for and against, were amplified following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that made it so abortion was a constitutional right.

The debate over abortion in the United States isn't anything new. For nearly 50 years anti-abortion and abortion-rights activists have butted heads over the morality of the procedure.

And that's reflected right here in the Quad Cities.

"I know so many women and non-binary, queer people are truly hurting and are truly scared," said Rock Island resident Rhiannon Moore. "I'm included in that. I'm honestly very terrified right now."

Moline resident Phil Koenig echoed Moore's feelings.

"I think it suppresses women's rights, and I think it will further stimulate back-alley abortions and endanger those who feel they need an abortion," Koenig said.

Of course, there are other opinions.

"I was very pleased, because, you know, it's a life," said Moline resident Bic Brady. "So, I'm all for it and I believe in pro-life. And hey, one of them could be a president someday."

Quad City Right To Life President Lorrie Bowman said the decision is, "so exciting and really hard to believe."

"Even babies that were scheduled for abortion today in some clinics and some states are going to live now," Bowman said. "And I think that's profound."

Quad City Right to Life has been around since 1972, just one year before Roe v. Wade was ruled.

"Roe v. Wade was very extreme," Bowman said. "And it was, it's barbaric. It allowed abortion. In fact, it mandated abortion on to all 50 states, whether they had pro-life laws or pro-abortion laws. That decision was wrong."

It should be noted that Roe v. Wade did not mandate abortion in all 50 states. The ruling established a constitutional right to the procedure.

Bowman uses her resale shop to raise funds for her organization's mission and to display anti-abortion information.

"We do education. We show people the science of fetal development, we show them it's a baby," Bowman said. "And you know, fetal development and the technology [have] changed a lot in 50 years."

But Bowman said she believes the fight to end abortion isn't over just yet.

"I know that as our side is celebrating and thankful for this long-awaited victory, I know that there are many ill-informed people who think that it's going to hurt women or be detrimental to their health care. But that is not really the truth," Bowman said. "Abortion involves two people. And it's important that we protect both the mothers and the babies."