Spring blooming at QCCA Expo Center this weekend at Flower and Garden show

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Impatiently waiting for your spring flowers to grow? You can get an early taste of that natural spring beauty at the QCCA Expo Center's Flower and Garden Show this weekend!

The annual convention, bringing new events and offering more flowers than ever before, will open on Friday, March 24 from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additionally, the Flower and Garden Show Preview Gala will kick off on Thursday, March 23 from 4 to 8 p.m. to give attendants a night of food, music and vendors, as well as a view of the exhibits before the general public.

The event will feature new exhibits, guest speakers and the largest collection of flowers, landscapes and outdoor displays the event has ever seen.

After the show concludes, most of its flowers and plants will be up for sale on the following Monday at 2 p.m. in the North Hall.

Tickets cost $8 for adults, $1 for kids ages 6-15 and free for kids 5 and under. Friday is also Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day, which lets military veterans and anyone 65 years or older get in for $6. Preview Gala tickets are available for $25. Tickets can be bought at the door or in advance on the QCCA Expo Center website.