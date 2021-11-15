Working for peanuts: QC realtors are collecting 2,000 jars of peanut butter for food banks

Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors launched a November drive to collect one of the most sought-after food bank items: peanut butter.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Earlier this month, Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors launched a peanut butter collection campaign that will last throughout November.

Realtors on both sides of the Mississippi River have been collecting peanut butter for charities, such as the River Bend Food Bank, with the goal of contributing 2,000 jars for families in need, according to the announcement from Ruhl&Ruhl.

"Our agents are incredibly driven and supportive when it comes to helping out the community," Ruhl&Ruhl President and River Bend Food Bank board member Chris Beason said. "To be able to lend a hand in any capacity for the River Bend Food Bank and other local food pantries is important because every donation brings our communities one step closer to reducing hunger in our region."

Why peanut butter?

Due to its high protein content and long shelf life, peanut butter is the ideal food to help feed the hungry across the U.S., according to the National Peanut Board.

Just one ounce of the versatile spread - which costs 16 cents, on average - is enough to make a sandwich for someone in need, and one 16-ounce jar is enough to feed 16 people.

How can I donate?

According to Ruhl&Ruhl, all office locations will be accepting peanut butter donation from the public until Nov. 31. The real estate agency has locations in Bettenforf, Burlington, Cedar Rapids, Clinton, Davenport, DeWitt, Dubuque, Galena, Iowa City, Moline and Muscatine.