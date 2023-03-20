QC AIR holding annual Citizenship Honors Dinner April 15 with guest speakers, restaurants

The dinner will feature food from four QC restaurants and four guest speakers sharing their immigration stories.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Guest speakers will be sharing their experiences immigrating to the United States as Quad Citizens enjoy food from area restaurants at QC AIR's annual Citizenship Honors Dinner.

The Quad Cities Alliances for Immigrants and Refugees, or QC AIR for short, will host the annual event on April 15 at 6 p.m. at The Center on Brady Street in Davenport.

QC Air is a nonprofit organization that supports Quad Cities immigrants and refugees with educational, advocacy and support services to help them settle into their new homes.

The dinner will feature four immigrant guest speakers sharing their stories, as well as food to enjoy from four Quad Cities restaurants.

Free child care is also available for any kids under the age of 12.

Entry to the dinner is free, but guests will need to register ahead of time. The signup form can be accessed by clicking/tapping here.