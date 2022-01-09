Putnam Museum opens Anne Frank exhibit; aims to shine light on hate issues

The exhibit is titled "Anne Frank: The History of Today", which is joined with the Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today initiative.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — While hate crimes are on the rise in the U.S., a Quad City exhibit is bringing awareness to how it relates to history.

The Putnam Museum and Science Center in Davenport opened a new exhibit telling the story of the Holocaust and its victims.

"You'll be able to see and read just what was going on just before the holocaust and during the Holocaust," said Allan Ross, executive director of the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities.

The exhibit is titled "Anne Frank: The History of Today", which the museum opened in partnership with the Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today initiative.

"We have cancel culture, we have hate, we have bullying, all of these issues that we are trying to address," Ross said.

It aims to call attention to the past, but with a focus on the future.

"What are we going to do to overcome those? What are we going to do to try to stop the hate, stop the bullying?" Ross said.

The initiative comes as the rate of incidents against Asian and Jewish Americans continues to spike across the country.

"That's what we're working on is a better future, especially our young people, who are going to be our leaders in the future," Ross said.

Organizers hope it encourages conversations within the community.

"You need to think and talk to others," Ross said. "'What did I just see, what happened? What are we doing today in society? Are things happening again that happened back then?'"

Holocaust survivor and Davenport resident Jeno Berta shared his story of the experience.

"That's why I'm here," Berta said. "To let the people know, the Holocaust did happen. How they made fun of those people, beat them to death."

The exhibit is open through Oct. 30.

Admission to the exhibit is included with Putnam's general admission of $9 for adults and $8 for youth, seniors, college students and military.