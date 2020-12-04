Putnam and Figge Art museums offering virtual tours activities

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Putnam and Figge Art museums have put together online activities to keep providing their services to the community while they're closed for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Figge Art Museum is offering a Virtual Museum, featuring audio and video tours of exhibits, interviews, and activity sheets on the corresponding section of the museum's website.
The Putnam Museum is has a large catalog of at-home experiments, science labs, and and activities geared for kids and families. Some of the museum's exhibits also have virtual tours and videos available.