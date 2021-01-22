Moline's Prospect Park pavilion landmark designation awaiting approval

"The Prospect Park Pavilion meets the criteria for a locally designated landmark, because it embodies the distinctive characteristics of a type of architecture, is significant in local history and possesses integrity of design, materials and workmanship. The required repairs and painting requested by the City Council in 2017 have now been completed and the Park Board and Historic Preservation Commission reaffirmed their support for the application of landmarking the property. The pavilion is now stable and should remain a treasure and an icon for the community for many more years," says the Council Action Report on the subject.