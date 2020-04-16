Procession held in memory of Hampton Police Chief Terry Engle

Law enforcement and first responders are holding a procession in memory of Hampton Police Chief Terry Engle Thursday morning following a private funeral service.

WATCH: As first responders around the area line up for the funeral procession of Hampton Police Chief Terry Engle. Posted by WQAD on Thursday, April 16, 2020

MOLINE, Ill. — Law enforcement and first responders held a procession in memory of Hampton Police Chief Terry Engle Thursday morning following a private funeral service.

The procession was set to begin at 11 a.m., and travel from Black Hawk College, to the Esterdahl Mortuary and Cremetory parking lot, past the family, and then end along 38th Avenue heading toward 60th Street.



Engle was killed in a crash on Saturday evening, April 11. He was responding to a call just before 7 p.m. when his vehicle went off Illinois Route 84 and hit a tree. A formal and public ceremony in honor of Chief Engle will be scheduled for a later date.