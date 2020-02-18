Ann's Helping Hands officially has place to call home

PORT BYRON, Ill. — A nonprofit organization has a new place to call home, after losing their storefront nearly a year before.
Ann's Helping Hands is a nonprofit that originally opened in an effort to serve the Riverdale School District. Their owner, Ann McCarrell opened up shop in the 1990s, after seeing a need in the school district she worked at.
The lease at their Port Byron location at the edge of town expired and the building was torn down.
In mid-February of 2020, the nonprofit found a new home in the lower level of "Peace Lutheran Church" in Port Byron.