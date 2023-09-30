Pleasant Valley Junior finalist in $400,000 international science competition

Himanshu Jangid is one of the 15 finalist in the Breakthrough Junior Challenge.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — In a few weeks, life could dramatically change for Pleasant Valley high schooler Himanshu Jangid. Jangid is one of the 15 finalist in the Breakthrough Junior Challenge. An international science competition where thousands of contestants make a two minute video explaining a complex topic.

Jangid focused on genetic engineering which could potentially treat sickle cell anemia and some cancers.

"It's essentially just genetic engineering," Jangid said. "It's a new technology that's been developed and its potential uses are huge, especially with gene therapy and also genetically modifying crops to make them more drought resistant and heat resistant."

The video features thousands of hand drawn animations, and took Himanshu a month to create.

"Science is one of those things that explains the work in which we reside," he said.

If he wins, Jangid will receive $250,000 scholarship to college and Pleasant Valley High School will be granted a $100,000 dollar state of the art science lab. His science teacher would receive $50,000 themselves.

"I'm really happy that his school, our school district, will get a new science lab for the upcoming students," Jangids dad Ashok said. "He's already a winner for us."

Himanshu hasn't decided where he will attend college. He says his dream is to do life science research for a living and further what we know about the world.