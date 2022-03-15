Quad City music community uniting for 8-hour music marathon benefitting Ukrainian refugees

The "Playing for Peace" livestream scheduled for March 30 will feature 24 performances from bands and musicians across the Quad Cities and beyond.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Local bands are coming together to support those ravaged by the war in Ukraine by hosting a music marathon in a live stream at the end of March.

The "Playing for Peace" event, being presented by Bettendorf's Joy Avenue Media, will be held on March 31, featuring 24 performances from bands and musicians from the Quad City area and further out.

The 8-hour livestream will be held on Joy Avenue Media's Facebook page, and will be saved for anyone who can't watch it live. The donation link will also remain online for several days following the stream.

The concert will be free to stream, with donations available and encouraged to help support the millions of refugees affected by Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine. All of the donations will be sent through Razom, a humanitarian organization currently provide essential supplies to refugees at the Ukrainian borders.

“The situation in Ukraine is escalating so rapidly that we wanted to do something right away,” says Dustin Cobb, owner of Joy Avenue Media, “these people need our help now, and this is the best way we know how to contribute. Every single person I asked to be involved said ‘yes’.”

The list of performers currently scheduled for the marathon includes:

Winterland

Orangadang!

Manuel 3

Bobby Chance

Kris Lager

Ballroom Thieves

Tiffany Christopher

David G Smith

Jason Carl

Piso's Cure

Avey Grouws Band

Randy Leasman Band

Meyers Brothers

Soultru

Al Sweet

Jordan Danielson

Jenny Lynn Stacey

The Wontu Trees

Douglas and Tucker

Chrash

The Velies

Logan Springer & The Wonderfully Wild

The Dawn

Cobb says that the event's fundraising goal is set for $50,000, but organizers are hoping to surpass that figure.