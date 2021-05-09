Pistols belonging to Alexander Hamilton go on auction Friday, May 14th, in Rock Island

The estimated price is between $1 million and $3.5 million.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A pair of pistols belonging to founding father, Alexander Hamilton will be put up for auction in Rock Island, Illinois on Friday, May 14th, 2021.

According to Rock Island Auction Company (RIAC) , the pistols will be accompanied by a pair of shoulder epaulettes worn by then-Colonel Hamilton while serving with George Washington during the American Revolution. RIAC also says the pistols were presented to Hamilton by his father-in-law General Philip Schuyler during the Revolutionary War and have been passed down within the family until they were sold in 1942.

“These pistols represent Hamilton’s physical ability to wage war on the enemy. They are his physical ability to achieve Revolution and start the Republic,” states RIAC President Kevin Hogan. “However, they also transcend arms specific collecting. They are an American institution in and of themselves, and an intimate way to be a part of the past.”