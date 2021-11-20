PHOTO GALLERY: Festival of Trees Holiday Parade 2021

WQAD had a photographer capturing the return of the annual Festival of Trees parade Saturday morning!

DAVENPORT, Iowa — An annual holiday staple is back bring communities across the Quad Cities together for the start of the holiday season.

The Festival of Trees kicked off on Saturday, November 20 at 10 a.m. in downtown Davenport with the return of the annual Holiday Parade after its pandemic cancellation in 2020.

The event was marked by the return of parade's many different sponsors, local performers, and iconic balloons on the chilly Saturday morning, bringing in a crowd very much like the parade's pre-pandemic life.

News 8 had a photographer going down the streets taking pictures of the procession and of the crowds lining the streets.