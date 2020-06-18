Princeton's Perry Memorial Hospital celebrates 100th birthday

The hospital spent the earliest and latest days of its life in the midst of pandemics.

PRINCETON, Ill — Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton, Illinois is celebrating its 100th birthday this year.

The hospital marked the occasion by spelling out the number 100 using its workers and by telling the story of its creation.

In 1913, a Malden, Illinois woman named Julia Rackely Perry, for whom the facility is named, passed away, setting aside $50,000 (about $740,000 in today's money) for the community to use in building a hospital for the community after years of public and private attempts to build one had failed.

The City of Princeton began construction of the facility in 1916, but was forced to shut the job down for over 20 months in 1918 due to the Spanish Flu pandemic.

Construction resumed once the illness died down and construction was completed in 1920, when the hospital finally opened its doors. Back then, it only had enough space for 28 patients and 5 babies.