Enjoy an afternoon with your dog with Moline's Paws at the Park

The event at the Greenvalley Dog Park on May 15 will offer a number of treats and activities for dogs and their owners.

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline Parks and Recreation is holding an event where dogs and owners can get treats together.

MP&R's Paws at the Park event will be held on Sunday, May 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greenvalley Dog Park and offers a number of activities for humans and their best friends.

The event will have vendor booths, photo spots and other dog-related activities, as well as dog goodie bags available to those who pre-register.

Visitors are asked to follow the city's dog park rules and avoid bringing aggressive dogs.

It will cost $6 to enter and the registration deadline falls on April 29 at 3:30 p.m.