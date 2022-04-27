Enjoy an afternoon with your dog with Moline's Paws at the Park

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline Parks and Recreation is holding an event where dogs and owners can get treats together.
MP&R's Paws at the Park event will be held on Sunday, May 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greenvalley Dog Park and offers a number of activities for humans and their best friends.
The event will have vendor booths, photo spots and other dog-related activities, as well as dog goodie bags available to those who pre-register.
Visitors are asked to follow the city's dog park rules and avoid bringing aggressive dogs.
It will cost $6 to enter and the registration deadline falls on April 29 at 3:30 p.m.
Registration is available on the MP&R website or by calling 309-524-2424.