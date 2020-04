The owner of the Filling Station in Davenport, Don Wachal, has passed away. His passing was announced on the restaurant's Facebook page.

A close friend of Don's tells News 8 that he passed away on Wednesday evening, April 15 after battling COVID-19. He was 74 years old.

An earlier post on the restaurant's page indicated that Don had been dealing with "the virus" since at least early April.