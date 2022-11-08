After AC unit stolen, group One Eighty supported by community

Over $3,000 was raised on Facebook and a local business donated a new unit to the nonprofit.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Nonprofit organization One Eighty had its outdoor air conditioning unit stolen from its new Hope Center location in Davenport, and its call for help was answered by the community.

On Aug. 10, the group posted a photo on Facebook of the missing unit, asking the community for donations.

They raised over $3,000 from the community, and Republic — a local business that deals in HVAC and electrical supply — donated a new unit.

One Eighty said it will use the extra money to improve security at the center.

Despite the theft, the organization said it wants to help whoever stole its AC unit.

"We really would say, whoever took our air conditioning unit, come talk to us," Director of Engagement Jennifer Halupnik said. "We wanna help you, because guess what? We have the programming and the support and the help you need to not live that way in the future. That's really why we're here."

One Eighty is a local nonprofit that helps people struggling with drug addiction, poverty, incarceration and recovering from crises.

The Hope Center is at 306 Cedar Street in Davenport and will be focused on supporting area youth, giving them a safe community center for summer and after-school activities.