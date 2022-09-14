'He's one of a kind' | QCA police officer hangs up badge after more than 50 years

The 74-year-old spent more than 30 years with Rock Island Police Department before serving in Annawan for 5 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANNAWAN, Ill. — A Quad City area police officer who happens to be one of the oldest in Illinois is turning in his badge after more than 50 years of service.

Officer Darwyn Robinson, who's known as "Buzz," is retiring riding off into the sunset for a second time.

"He's caring and loves people," Annawan Police Department Chief Doug Elliott said. "We're the lucky ones."

The 74-year-old spent more than 30 years with Rock Island Police Department before policing in Annawan for five years, with a variety of other locations making up the other 15.

"I've certainly fulfilled much of my bucket list," Robinson said. "I don't know if there's anybody that old still out here. Ever since '71, I've been a policeman and worn a uniform. This has been a dream of mine."

He's earned several awards over the years, including a national officer of the year award.

The U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran grew up in Springfield, Illinois, and started out his law enforcement career in Northern Illinois University. He's also worked for Ogle County Sheriff's Office.

"But this is the last time I'll carry a badge," he said. "I started when I was 22 and I'm 74 now."

Buzz's co-workers said he'll mostly be remembered for how he was on the job.

"Buzz could walk in to 100 screaming people and come out and they're giving hugs," Elliott said.

"He's just a people person," fellow officer Gary Hoegner said. "He just goes out of his way to make everybody comfortable."

He has five kids and five grandchildren. Two of Buzz's brothers were also in law enforcement.

"My friends from time to time talk about me being extraordinary, but I really do believe that what you are is the result of the people you are with," Buzz said.

Buzz was honored by the Village of Annawan village leaders Wednesday, Sept. 14, for his time and dedication.

"I'd like to really thank you for your service," Village of Annawan Mayor Tim Wise said. "Buzz, 51 years in law enforcement is really something to be proud of."

Other awards Buzz has earned include Rock Island Officer of the Year, Crime Fighter Award and a Martin Luther King Award.

"These shoes we'll have trouble filling," Hoegner said. "He's one of a kind."

"He's really left an impact that will be here forever," Elliott said.

Buzz also works security at an area hospital. He said he will continue that in retirement so he can stay active.